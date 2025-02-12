Russia's Medvedev calls Ukraine's territory exchange proposals 'nonsense'

MOSCOW — Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chairman of Russia's powerful Security Council, on Wednesday (Feb 12) dismissed as "nonsense" Kyiv's proposal to trade pockets of Russian territory it holds in exchange for Moscow-controlled parts of Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told the Guardian newspaper that he planned to offer Russia a straight territory exchange to help bring an end to the war.

Medvedev, who served as Russia's president from 2008-2012, said Russia had shown that it can achieve "peace through strength", including through drone and missile strikes which hit Kyiv on Wednesday.

Russia controls just under 20 per cent of Ukraine, or more than 112,000 sq km, while Ukraine controls around 450 sq km of Russia's western Kursk region, according to open source maps of the battlefield.

