Sanofi SA's flu vaccine can be safely given along with Moderna Inc's Covid-19 vaccine, the French drugmaker said on Wednesday (Oct 20), citing study data.

The study supports the current recommendation by the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) that flu and Covid-19 vaccines can be given simultaneously.

The data was reported in slides set to be presented later to a panel of CDC advisers.

