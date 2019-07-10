Second Trump whistle-blower decides to come forward

WASHINGTON - A second whistle-blower has come forward about US President Donald Trump’s attempts to get the Ukrainian president to investigate a political rival, lawyers for the official said on Sunday (Oct 6).

Lawyer Mark Zaid said the person, also an intelligence official, has first-hand knowledge of some of the allegations involving the initial whistle-blower complaint, which triggered impeachment proceedings against the Republican president.

The second official has been interviewed by the intelligence community’s inspector general, Michael Atkinson, Zaid said.

The first whistle-blower complaint, filed with the inspector general on Aug 12, cited information received from half a dozen US officials expressing concern that Trump was using the power of his office to solicit interference from a foreign country as he seeks re-election a second term in 2020.

It also alleged that Trump leveraged US$400 million (S$552 million) in aid to secure a promise from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate a Democratic rival, former Vice-President Joe Biden, and his son Hunter Biden, who served as a director on a Ukrainian energy company.

“I can confirm that my firm and my team represent multiple whistle-blowers in connection to the underlying August 12, 2019, disclosure to the Intelligence Community Inspector General,” Andrew Bakaj, a second lawyer, said on Twitter.