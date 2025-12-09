Serial intruder infamous for rushing Ariana Grande in Singapore kicked out of Lady Gaga's Brisbane concert

An Australian man jailed in Singapore for grabbing Ariana Grande at the Wicked: For Good premiere was escorted out of Lady Gaga's Brisbane concert on Tuesday (Dec 9).

In one clip posted to TikTok, serial intruder Johnson Wen is seen surrounded by security personnel at Suncorp Stadium, before his concert lanyard and wristband are taken away.

Wen, who appears to be wearing a wig, turns and smiles at jeering concertgoers.

Flanked by security, the 26-year-old is then led out of the venue to cheers supporting his removal.

Taking to Instagram Stories afterwards, Wen posted an old selfie of himself and confirmed he had been kicked out of the concert.

"The show doesn't start till 8pm! The early fans were booing me," he jibed.

Based on an unverified video, Wen might have been banned from Lady Gaga's Australia concerts.

The video, supposedly filmed at the pop star's Melbourne stop, shows a security guard reading a note that features a picture of Wen.

"Do not let him in," it stated in bold and capital letters.

Wen previously boasted about crashing several concerts in his home country, including those of Katy Perry, The Chainsmokers and The Weeknd.

He made global headlines in November after he jumped a barricade at the Singapore event and rushed towards the shocked cast members.

He was handed a nine-day jail sentence after pleading guilty to being a public nuisance.

In court, he reportedly told the judge that he was serious about not committing similar acts in the future.

Wen was deported to Australia on Nov 23 after serving his time and is barred from re-entering Singapore.

