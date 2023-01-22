Several people shot in Los Angeles area, police on site: Report

Police were attending a shooting in Monterey Park, California with multiple casualties on Saturday (Jan 21) night, the Los Angeles Times reported, citing a law enforcement source.

The shooting took place after 10 pm local time around the location of a Lunar New Year celebration held in Monterey Park, the newspaper said.

It was not clear how many people had been injured or killed, or if the suspect was still at large.

Tens of thousands of people had attended the festival earlier in the day.

Footage posted on social media showed emergency staff treating casualties on the scene and police guarding cordoned- off streets.

Police officers standing guard at the scene of a shooting at Monterey Park, California. PHOTO: Reuters

The LA Times quoted the owner of a nearby restaurant as saying that people who sought shelter in his property told him there was a man with a machine gun in the area.

Seung Won Choi told the newspaper that he believed the shooting took place at a dance club.

Monterey Park is a city in Los Angeles county, around 11 km from downtown Los Angeles.

BREAKING: I am in Monterey Park where there are reports of at least ten people shot at a Lunar New Year event. Very little info and I’m still headed to the primary scene. Monterey Park PD & Alhambra PD are on scene. More soon. pic.twitter.com/ewFho0Joju — Emily Holshouser (@emilyytayylor) January 22, 2023