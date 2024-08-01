Shareholders sue CrowdStrike over global software outage

CrowdStrike has been sued by shareholders who said the cybersecurity company defrauded them by concealing how its inadequate software testing could cause the July 19 global outage that crashed more than eight million computers.

In a proposed class action filed on Tuesday (July 30) night in the Austin, Texas federal court, shareholders said they learned that CrowdStrike's assurances about its technology were materially false and misleading when a flawed software update disrupted airlines, banks, hospitals and emergency lines around the world.

They said CrowdStrike's share price fell 32 per cent over the next 12 days, wiping out US$25 billion (S$33.4 billion) of market value, as the outage's effects became known, Chief Executive George Kurtz was called to testify to the US Congress, and Delta Air Lines reportedly hired prominent lawyer David Boies to seek damages.

The complaint cites statements including from a March 5 conference call where Kurtz characterised CrowdStrike's software as "validated, tested and certified."

In a statement on Wednesday, Austin-based CrowdStrike said: "We believe this case lacks merit and we will vigorously defend the company," Kurtz and Chief Financial Officer Burt Podbere are also defendants.

The lawsuit led by the Plymouth County Retirement Association of Plymouth, Massachusetts, seeks unspecified damages for holders of CrowdStrike Class A shares between Nov 29, 2023 and July 29, 2024.

Shareholders often sue companies after unexpected negative news causes stock prices to fall, and CrowdStrike could face more lawsuits.

Delta Chief Executive Ed Bastian told CNBC on Wednesday that the outage cost his airline US$500 million, including lost revenue and compensation and hotels for stranded fliers.

CrowdStrike shares closed on Wednesday down US$1.69 at US$231.96. They closed at US$343.05 on the day before the outage.

The case is Plymouth County Retirement Association v CrowdStrike Inc et al, US District Court, Western District of Texas, No. 24-00857.

ALSO READ: CrowdStrike update that caused global outage likely skipped checks, experts say