Shoigu reshuffle shows Putin 'desperation' to sustain Ukraine war, State Department says

WASHINGTON — Russia's defence minister reshuffle was a further indication of Russian President Vladimir Putin's "desperation to sustain" his invasion of Ukraine, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday (May 13).

Putin tapped a civilian economist as his surprise new defence minister on Sunday in an attempt to gird Russia for economic war by trying to better utilize the defence budget and harness greater innovation to win in Ukraine.

