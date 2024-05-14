world

Shoigu reshuffle shows Putin 'desperation' to sustain Ukraine war, State Department says

Shoigu reshuffle shows Putin 'desperation' to sustain Ukraine war, State Department says
Russia's President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting with Laos' President Thongloun Sisoulith in Moscow, Russia, May 9, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONMay 14, 2024 2:48 AM

WASHINGTON — Russia's defence minister reshuffle was a further indication of Russian President Vladimir Putin's "desperation to sustain" his invasion of Ukraine, US State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Monday (May 13).

Putin tapped a civilian economist as his surprise new defence minister on Sunday in an attempt to gird Russia for economic war by trying to better utilize the defence budget and harness greater innovation to win in Ukraine.

ALSO READ: Russia widens Kharkiv front in Ukraine with small assault groups, governor says

Russia-Ukraine conflictVLADIMIR PUTINPolitics and Government
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.