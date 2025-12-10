Shooting at Kentucky State University kills 1, suspect in custody

A shooting at Kentucky State University on Tuesday (Dec 9) left one person dead and another in critical condition, according to police, who said the suspected assailant was taken into custody.

Local police in Frankfort, the state capital, and county sheriff's deputies made the arrest and secured the campus soon after reports of an active shooter, authorities said on social media. The Frankfort Police Department did not provide further details.

A spokesperson for Kentucky State University, a historically Black school, declined comment, but said the school — which had an enrollment of 1,700 students as of the fall of 2023 — would release a statement later on Tuesday.

The New York Times, citing a university spokesperson, reported that the suspect was not a student, but both victims were, and that the shooting had taken place outside of a residential dorm.

