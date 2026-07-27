Shooting at Seattle food festival leaves 2 dead and wounds 5, fire official says

SEATTLE - A shooting killed two people and wounded five including a child on Sunday (July 26) evening during a popular food festival near the Space Needle in Seattle, a city fire department spokesperson said.

The gunfire erupted around 6 pm at the Seattle Center during the Bite of Seattle festival.

Police were investigating the shooting and urged people to avoid the area just northwest of downtown. Authorities did not immediately say if anyone was in custody.

Two people died at the scene, said Grace Nuñez, spokesperson for the Seattle Fire Department.

Five patients were transported to Harborview Medical Center, including a 56-year-old woman in serious condition, Nuñez said.

A two-year-old boy, a 23-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman are in stable condition, while a 40-year-old woman had minor injuries, she said.

Vendor booths lined the sprawling Seattle Center outdoor events complex while thousands of people sampled various cuisines and played games. A large number of police and emergency crews responded and began evacuating the area.

Faith Adia Hunter said she and her friends had just gotten food from a crepe vendor when gunfire broke out. She realised the shooter was near them.

"We were right next to him when it started so we took off running," Hunter said. "So we took off running too into the building with the crowd."

Hunter said she and others found shelter in the nearby Seattle Children's Museum.

Estan Wakonabo said he and his girlfriend were at the festival waiting in line for a photo booth when he was shoved from behind and he turned to see a rush of people fleeing.

"People were hiding, were pushing, people were falling on the ground, baby strollers were falling," Wakonabo said, adding that was when he heard gunshots.

"Once I heard a 'pop, pop, pop,' that's when I knew it was a shooter," he said.

After he escorted his girlfriend to safety, he returned to the scene to make photos and saw multiple victims on the ground, Wakonabo said.

The annual festival started in 1982 and draws 350,000 attendees over "three days of food, drink, and community celebration," according to its website.

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