Singapore welcomes Trump's proposal to end Gaza conflict, urges Hamas to accept plan: MFA

Singapore has welcomed US President Donald Trump's plan to end the Gaza conflict.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said on Tuesday (Sept 30) that it "welcomes US President Donald Trump's 'comprehensive plan to end the Gaza conflict' which has been agreed to by Israel".

It also called on militant group Hamas to accept Trump's proposal to end the war, which has continued for close to two years.

"Singapore supports an immediate ceasefire, the immediate release of all remaining hostages, and a surge of humanitarian aid for Palestinian civilians," said a spokesperson for the MFA.

The spokesperson added that Singapore also welcomes Trump's initiative to establish a dialogue between Israel and the Palestinians "to agree on a political horizon for peaceful coexistence".

"We believe that a negotiated two-state solution, consistent with relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions, is the only viable pathway to achieve a comprehensive, just and durable solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict," said the spokesperson.

20-point peace proposal

On Sept 29, Trump announced a 20-point peace proposal, which also requires the return of all Israeli hostages living and dead within 72 hours of a ceasefire, Reuters reported.

The proposal, backed by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, also called for a staged Israeli withdrawal from Gaza, Hamas disarmament and a transitional government led by an international body.

But the proposal has yet to be accepted by Hamas, which currently controls Gaza.

[[nid:722094]]

candicecai@asiaone.com