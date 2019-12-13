Snarky Trump tells Greta Thunberg to 'chill' and see movies

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg gave back as good as she got Thursday after President Donald Trump dismissed her Time Person of the Year award with the snarky suggestion that she "chill" and go to the movies.

Trump joined Brazilian right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and Russian strongman President Vladimir Putin on the list of world leaders who recently patronized the 16-year-old when he reacted to her Time honour.

"So ridiculous," 73-year-old Trump tweeted. "Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!"

Thunberg, who has shot to global fame since launching her "Fridays For Future" climate crisis protests, had a quick comeback.

"A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend," she wrote as her new Twitter bio.

Thunberg, from Sweden, is rapidly gaining experience in fending off barbs from unfriendly world leaders.

Putin described her in September as "kind," before adding dismissively that "no one has explained to Greta that the modern world is complex."

Thunberg soon changed her Twitter bio to: "A kind but poorly informed teenager."

She did the same thing earlier this week after Bolsonaro's jibe, switching her description to "Pirralha," the word he used, which translates roughly to brat or pest.

The latest Thunberg media storm reached France on Thursday, where President Emmanuel Macron tried to find a third way.

US President Donald Trump said Greta Thunberg needs to "work on her anger management". PHOTO: AFP

There's a "Greta club and a Donald club," he said. "There are plenty of people who want to see change, but it's incredibly hard because it's never fast enough for Greta, and it's always too much for Donald."

"I would like us to make our own club," he told students from a programme he launched two years ago to counter Trump's announcement that he was withdrawing the United States from the global Paris climate treaty.

