Snarky Trump tells Greta Thunberg to 'chill' and see movies

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg is only 16 but she has riled several world leaders.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

Teen climate activist Greta Thunberg gave back as good as she got Thursday after President Donald Trump dismissed her Time Person of the Year award with the snarky suggestion that she "chill" and go to the movies.

Trump joined Brazilian right-wing President Jair Bolsonaro and Russian strongman President Vladimir Putin on the list of world leaders who recently patronized the 16-year-old when he reacted to her Time honour.

"So ridiculous," 73-year-old Trump tweeted. "Greta must work on her Anger Management problem, then go to a good old fashioned movie with a friend! Chill Greta, Chill!"

Thunberg, who has shot to global fame since launching her "Fridays For Future" climate crisis protests, had a quick comeback.

"A teenager working on her anger management problem. Currently chilling and watching a good old fashioned movie with a friend," she wrote as her new Twitter bio.

Thunberg, from Sweden, is rapidly gaining experience in fending off barbs from unfriendly world leaders.

Putin described her in September as "kind," before adding dismissively that "no one has explained to Greta that the modern world is complex."

Thunberg soon changed her Twitter bio to: "A kind but poorly informed teenager."

She did the same thing earlier this week after Bolsonaro's jibe, switching her description to "Pirralha," the word he used, which translates roughly to brat or pest.

The latest Thunberg media storm reached France on Thursday, where President Emmanuel Macron tried to find a third way.

US President Donald Trump said Greta Thunberg needs to "work on her anger management". PHOTO: AFP

There's a "Greta club and a Donald club," he said. "There are plenty of people who want to see change, but it's incredibly hard because it's never fast enough for Greta, and it's always too much for Donald."

"I would like us to make our own club," he told students from a programme he launched two years ago to counter Trump's announcement that he was withdrawing the United States from the global Paris climate treaty.

QUESTION OF TIME

Trump appears not to believe the overwhelming consensus of scientists that the world faces fast-growing peril from manmade climate change. Jokes about renewable energy and rising sea levels are a staple of his speeches.

He also has something of an obsession with Time magazine, whose annual cover award is an institution dating back to record-breaking aviator Charles Lindbergh, named "man of the year" in 1927.

Greta Thunberg was named Time magazine's 2019 Person of the Year. PHOTO: Time

A relentless self-promoter through his decades in showbiz and real estate, Trump was finally selected by the magazine in 2016 after his shock upset win in the presidential election.

In 2017, Trump publicly aired his frustration with not being selected again when he said he was refusing to do an interview with Time because he'd been told only that he would "probably" be chosen.

Ultimately, it was a group of women from the "Me Too" movement against sexual harassment and abuse who were named that year.

This year's announcement, made Wednesday, saw Trump again listed as a runner-up.

POLARISING THUNBERG

Thunberg's campaigning began quietly in August 2018, when she started skipping class to stand outside Sweden's parliament every Friday with a sign labelled "School strike for climate."

Since then, she has recorded an astonishing rise. She has even been touted for a potential Nobel prize.

At a UN climate summit in Madrid this week, Thunberg angrily accused rich countries of "misleading" the world over their response to climate change.

In perhaps her most iconic appearance, she attacked world leaders' inaction at another UN summit in New York in September, thundering, "How dare you?"

Greta Thunberg blasted world leaders at the Madrid climate summit on December 10, 2019. PHOTO: AFP

But Trump's dig at her had support from some.

"There's a reason we don't let people run for president until age 35. Greta is a good example," said Scott Adams, the creator of the Dilbert comic strip.

Thunberg and Trump have not met. But they were briefly in the same small room as they arrived for the New York summit, with video showing the teen glowering at the president as he passed by with his entourage.

More about
DONALD TRUMP Activists

TRENDING

Cabby pleads guilty to causing fatal accident after taking medicines that can cause drowsiness, blurred vision
Cabby pleads guilty to causing fatal accident after taking medicines that can cause drowsiness, blurred vision
R.chord Hsieh says he’s dating live streamer, divorcing pregnant wife
R.chord Hsieh says he’s dating live streamer, divorcing pregnant wife
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it&#039;s okay because she&#039;s pretty
Chinese journalist publishes article full of errors, netizens say it's okay because she's pretty
Newly emerged video footages of Godfrey Gao&#039;s collapse sparks criticism of unprofessional first-aid
Newly emerged video footages of Godfrey Gao's collapse sparks criticism of unprofessional first-aid
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
Internet salivates at Japanese method of cooking rice with KFC Original Recipe chicken
First dibs: Catch Yanxi Palace spin-off series on Netflix before it&#039;s aired in China
First dibs: Catch Yanxi Palace spin-off series on Netflix before it's aired in China
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura Dec 16
Five Guys burger chain opening at Plaza Singapura next Monday
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
WhatsApp will stop working on older smartphones from next month
Man fined $6,000 for causing girlfriend&#039;s death in accident
Man fined $6,000 for causing girlfriend's death in accident
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Customer uses Gojek as courier service, ends up losing 80 homemade cupcakes
Underrated states in Malaysia to visit that aren&#039;t Johor, Melaka or Penang
Underrated parts of Malaysia to visit that aren't Johor, Melaka or Penang
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt
Thai man takes a dump, finds 10m-long tapeworm hanging from his butt

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

Pay-as-you-wish Mao Shan Wang durians, free lobster at Nihon Mura &amp; other deals this week
Pay-as-you-wish Mao Shan Wang durians, free lobster at Nihon Mura & other deals this week
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia &amp; other fun activities
Free things to check out this weekend: Sesame Street live show, unlimited play at Kiztopia & other fun activities
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
This Korean BBQ buffet stall in Singapore is giving a 15% discount to customers who are underweight
True story: &#039;He threatened to leave me unless I lost weight&#039;
True story: 'He threatened to leave me unless I lost weight'

Home Works

How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
How to choose paint colours for each space in your home
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
8 unusual kitchen backsplash ideas that are not tiles or glass
5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
5 simple steps to thoroughly clean your mattress
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture
House tour: Contemporary-style four-bedroom condominium with a collection of designer furniture

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Certis Cisco officer who kicked speeding e-scooter rider gets suspended
Certis Cisco officer who kicked PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok gets suspended
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Hardware chain Home-Fix is closing all its retail stores in Singapore
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
Chinese man hospitalised after light slap from girlfriend caused organs to shift
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok
LTA investigating clip of officer seen kicking PMD rider off e-scooter in Bedok

SERVICES