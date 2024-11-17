Southwest Airlines plane struck by bullet before departure in Dallas

DALLAS, Texas — A Southwest Airlines plane preparing for departure at Dallas Love Field airport was struck by a bullet late on late Nov 15, prompting the aircraft to return to the gate, the airline said in a statement.

"Southwest Airlines Flight 2494 was set to depart for Indianapolis when a bullet apparently struck the right side of the plane, just below the flight deck, as the crew was preparing for take-off," a Southwest spokesperson said.

"No injuries were reported. Law enforcement authorities have been notified and the plane has been removed from service."

The plane was preparing for departure from Dallas to Indianapolis.

Dallas Love Field Airport said the security incident occurred at around 9.50pm local time (11.50am Singapore time) and prompted a response from Dallas police and Dallas Fire Rescue.

Passengers disembarked safely after the aircraft sustained damage, the airport said in a statement, without identifying the airline.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in a statement that the Southwest plane was a Boeing 737-800 and was damaged after the bullet struck "near the cockpit".

Further details about the source of the bullet or the circumstances of the incident were not immediately available.

