Award Banner
Award Banner
world

Sovereignty of Kingdom of Denmark must be preserved, EU spokesperson says

Sovereignty of Kingdom of Denmark must be preserved, EU spokesperson says
PHOTO: Unsplash
PUBLISHED ONDecember 23, 2025 1:34 AM

BRUSSELS — The territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Kingdom of Denmark, including Greenland, must be preserved, an EU spokesperson said on Monday (Dec 22), reiterating what he said was a long-standing position, when asked about the US appointment of a special envoy to Greenland.

"Preserving the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark, its sovereignty and the inviability of its borders is essential for the European Union," spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said on Monday.

[[nid:727137]]

Territorial disputesDONALD TRUMPPolitics and Government
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.