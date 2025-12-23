Sovereignty of Kingdom of Denmark must be preserved, EU spokesperson says

BRUSSELS — The territorial integrity and sovereignty of the Kingdom of Denmark, including Greenland, must be preserved, an EU spokesperson said on Monday (Dec 22), reiterating what he said was a long-standing position, when asked about the US appointment of a special envoy to Greenland.

"Preserving the territorial integrity of the Kingdom of Denmark, its sovereignty and the inviability of its borders is essential for the European Union," spokesperson Anouar El Anouni said on Monday.

[[nid:727137]]