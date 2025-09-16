Spain calls for Israel, Russia to be banned from international sports competitions
PHOTO: Reuters file
MADRID — Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday (Sept 15) said Israel and Russia should be banned from international sports competitions until "barbaric acts" end, referring to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.
Sanchez said he condemned the violent protests by pro-Palestinian on Sunday in Madrid which disrupted the La Vuelta cycling race and ultimately led to the cancellation of the final leg and the podium ceremony.
