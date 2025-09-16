Award Banner
Award Banner
world

Spain calls for Israel, Russia to be banned from international sports competitions

Spain calls for Israel, Russia to be banned from international sports competitions
Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks at a press conference in Kunshan, Jiangsu province, China Sept 11, 2024.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONSeptember 16, 2025 3:35 AM

MADRID — Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on Monday (Sept 15) said Israel and Russia should be banned from international sports competitions until "barbaric acts" end, referring to the wars in Ukraine and Gaza.

Sanchez said he condemned the violent protests by pro-Palestinian on Sunday in Madrid which disrupted the La Vuelta cycling race and ultimately led to the cancellation of the final leg and the podium ceremony.

[[nid:722712]]

SpainIsrael-Hamas conflictRussia-Ukraine conflictSports
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.