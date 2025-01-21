Spain's Deputy PM Diaz withdraws from Elon Musk's X platform

MADRID — Spanish Labour Minister and Deputy Prime Minister Yolanda Diaz said on Tuesday (Jan 21) she will withdraw from Elon Musk's social media platform X due in part to the billionaire's behaviour during events linked to President Donald Trump's inauguration.

"I made this decision, which I know is complicated, but I will not be part of a social network based on the use of algorithms that encourage xenophobic ideas, against human rights and encourage the extreme right in the world," she said in an interview with state TV station TVE.

She said the decision followed "Elon Musk's positioning yesterday, not only with his gestures, but with the absolutely convoluted speeches he is making".

At an inauguration-related event on Monday, Musk raised his arm in a gesture that drew online comparisons to a Nazi salute.

The Anti-Defamation League, which tracks antisemitism, disagreed that it was a Nazi salute, saying it appeared to be an "awkward gesture in a moment of enthusiasm".

[embed]https://twitter.com/elonmusk/status/1881547272556777647[/embed]

Musk himself called the criticism a "tired" attack on X.

Diaz said she will stop posting on X on personal and political matters, adding that other ministers from her hard-left Sumar party will also stop using the platform.

Earlier this month, the German Defence and Foreign Ministries said they would stop using X, with the Defence Ministry saying it had become increasingly "unhappy" with developments on the platform. They joined a growing number of German and UK universities, which have departed from X.

[[nid:713769]]