Supreme Court plans rulings for Jan 20 with Trump's tariffs still undecided
PHOTO: Reuters file
The US Supreme Court is expected to issue its next rulings on Jan 20 as several major cases remain pending including the legality of President Donald Trump's sweeping global tariffs.
The court indicated on its website on Friday (Jan 16) that it may release decisions in argued cases next Tuesday when the justices take the bench during a scheduled sitting. The court does not announce in advance what cases will be decided.
[[nid:728206]]