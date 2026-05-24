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Suspect 'down' after shooting at officers near White House, official says

Suspect 'down' after shooting at officers near White House, official says
A member of the US Secret Service holding his weapon after alleged gunfire was heard at the White House.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONMay 24, 2026 12:00 AM

WASHINGTON — Officers at a White House checkpoint responded to gunshots on Saturday evening (May 23), and a shooting suspect was "down" and taken to a hospital, a law enforcement official told Reuters.

A person approached the checkpoint at 17th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue near the White House and started shooting at officers, according to the official.

The suspect is "down" and was transported to George Washington Hospital, the official said.

He did not specify the suspect's condition or how he was brought down.

The suspect was identified as an emotionally disturbed person, the official said, adding that a "stay-away order" had been issued to the suspect previously.

Earlier, the US Secret Service said it was investigating the incident and FBI Director Kash Patel said his agency was supporting the probe.

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united statesWhite HouseDONALD TRUMPShooting
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