Sweden, Norway, Denmark give $643m to Nato project to send US weapons to Ukraine

STOCKHOLM — Sweden, Norway and Denmark will contribute around US$500 million (S$643 million) to a Nato-led initiative to supply Ukraine with US weapons, including Patriot missiles, to ensure it can continue to defend itself against Russia, the three countries said on Tuesday (Aug 5).

US President Donald Trump said last month the United States would supply weapons to Ukraine, paid for by European allies, but did not indicate how this would be done.

"We want to ensure that Ukraine quickly receives the equipment it needs, while strengthening Nato co-operation on Ukraine's defence and securing peace on Ukrainian terms," Norwegian Defence Minister Tore O. Sandvik said in a statement.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the measure created a new foundation for long-term security across Europe.

"This will be felt. And it will serve as a strong example for other Nato countries to strengthen the security ties between America and Europe and to ensure protection from Russian strikes," he wrote on X.

"Russia will never turn Europe into a continent of war, and it is precisely through our joint efforts that we are ensuring peace will prevail," he added.

Danish Defence Minister Troels Lund Poulsen said the money would be available immediately and that Denmark would be willing to consider additional funding later.

"Speed is absolutely critical," he said in a statement.

Denmark's share is around US$90 million while Norway said it will contribute around 1.5 billion Norwegian crowns (S$188 million).

Sweden said it was contributing US$275 million to the package, which includes Patriot missiles and other air defence equipment, as well as anti-tank munitions.

"Continued supply of this kind of American defence materiel, which Europe can't deliver in sufficient quantity, is decisive for Ukraine's defence capability," Swedish Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch told reporters.

Nato Secretary General Mark Rutte said the alliance was grateful to the three Nordic countries for their fast action to fund the package.

Nato has said it will coordinate the Nato Prioritised Ukraine Requirements List (PURL) initiative, which is funded by European members of the alliance and Canada and will be divided into packages worth about US$500 million.

The Netherlands on Monday was the first country to announce its participation, with 500 million euros (S$745 million).

