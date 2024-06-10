Switzerland says 90 states, organisations signed up for June 15-16 Ukraine summit

BERN — Ninety states and organisations have so far registered to take part in a summit aiming to pave the way for peace in Ukraine that Switzerland will host from June 15 to 16, the Swiss government said on June 10.

Russia has not been invited to the summit, which will be held in central Switzerland, but the Swiss government said in a statement the gathering will aim to "jointly define a road map" on how to involve both Russia and Ukraine in a future peace process.

Switzerland in January agreed to host the summit at the behest of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. It has since tried to drum up support for the summit among countries that have better relations with Moscow than leading Western powers.

Russia has dismissed the summit as a waste of time. It was not invited to participate, Switzerland says, because it signalled it had no interest in attending. Switzerland stresses, though, that Russia must be part of the peace process.

Its absence has encouraged powerful allies of Moscow such as China to say there is no point in peace talks unless both Russia and Ukraine take part. That has muted expectations for any kind of major breakthrough at the talks being held in Switzerland.

The summit is due to discuss areas of broad international concern, such as the need for nuclear and food security, freedom of navigation, as well as humanitarian issues, such as prisoners of war, Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis said.

