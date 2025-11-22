Takeaways from the Trump-Mamdani White House meeting

NEW YORK/WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump hosted New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani at the White House on Friday (Nov 21) for a meeting that took place without apparent conflict despite their radically different worldviews.

Here are some takeaways from their closely watched encounter:

Changing the subject

What was the biggest victory for Trump? He changed the subject by changing his rhetoric on Mamdani, who he previously blasted as a "100 per cent Communist Lunatic".

"We agree on a lot more than I would have thought," the president said, his occasional scowl replaced with a wide smile as he praised Mamdani, referred to him as "Mr Mayor", and predicted success for his tenure leading New York.

Trump's warm welcome of Mamdani and their televised tete-a-tete in the Oval Office captivated political enthusiasts and moved the headlines into more positive territory for the president after weeks of politically damaging coverage of files related to the late Jeffrey Epstein, the convicted sex offender who was once a friend of Trump.

With Trump's poll numbers sinking and some of his policies failing to gain traction, shifting the focus to a different topic is just what Trump needed - and may be a reason for him not to turn on Mamdani again anytime soon.

Affordability agenda

Trump and Mamdani said they focused their private discussion on the cost of living and affordability, issues at the heart of Mamdani's mayoral victory. Trump talked at length about bringing down the price of groceries and housing.

"Some of his ideas are the same ideas I have," said Trump, who opined that some of his supporters voted for Mamdani.

A former real estate developer, Trump brightened at Mamdani's call for more housing in New York and Mamdani made a point of saying his campaign had reached out to Trump's base.

"When we spoke to those voters who voted for President Trump, we heard them speak of the cost of living," he said.

By emphasizing pocketbook issues, the two men largely dodged topics of disagreement such as immigration policy and the war in Gaza. But their economic focus also represented smart politics for Trump as polls show affordability remains the number one concern for voters nationwide.

The White House has indicated that the cost of living will be a top priority for Trump's next year, ahead of the midterm elections that will determine whether the president's Republican party retains control of Congress.

Holding his own

Mamdani, a Democrat, appeared comfortable and confident standing in the Oval Office. He spoke respectfully of Trump while sticking to the themes of his political campaign.

While the president praised him, Mamdani did not really praise the president, and he did not shy away from critical subjects, such as his views about Trump's immigration policies and how they impact New York.

Both answered questions, though Mamdani deferred to Trump to choose which journalists to acknowledge from the press pool, which included New York-focused and right-leaning reporters.

At one point, Trump weighed in to support Mamdani as the mayor-elect fielded a question about why he flew to Washington instead of taking a train.

"I'll stick up for you," Trump said, adding that a flight was the fastest way to get to DC from New York City.

Body language

Warmth, familiarity, even fraternity.

In what could have been a contentious meeting between political polar opposites, Trump and Mamdani exuded friendliness in their first get-together since the democratic socialist became New York City's mayor-elect after beating establishment party figures in the Democratic primary, notably former New York Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Unlike aggressive meetings Trump has had with some foreign leaders in the same space, the president appeared calm, supportive and even enthusiastic about Mamdani as the two men appeared before cameras.

They displayed amiable body language. Trump shook Mamdani's hand more than once, patting it with his other in apparent affection, and touched or playfully punched his arm at other times, almost paternally, while they took questions together from the press.

Trump, appearing like an elder statesman, sat at his desk, while Mamdani, the younger upstart, stood next to him, his hands clasped. Trump wore a wide red power tie, Mamdani wore a narrower blue one, both colors corresponding to their respective political party affiliations.

Trump likes winners

Some expected fireworks between the volatile conservative president and the mayor-elect who reaffirmed his embrace of the "democratic socialist" label. Yet the aftermath of the meeting was surprisingly cordial.

Trump suggested that Mamdani might "change his mind" about some policies. "I think he's going to surprise some conservative people," the president said.

Trump, who praised Mamdani's performance during the mayoral primaries and general election, has always liked winners.

Bringing Mamdani to the White House was not considerably different than inviting a championship sports team - a presidential tradition that Trump relishes.

And as a fellow New Yorker, Trump may have a level of respect for someone who successfully navigated the city's stormy politics. "Being the mayor of New York City is a big deal," Trump said.

At times Trump acted as if he were meeting with a fellow head of state. He remarked about the media attention the two had drawn, saying it exceeded the scrutiny attracted by some leaders of other countries.

Trump grew up in Queens, where Mamdani resides now, making him the city's first mayor from that borough. It is possible both men saw themselves as somewhat kindred spirits.

"I love New York City," the president said.

