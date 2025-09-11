Tanker truck explodes on Mexican highway, killing 3 and injuring 70

MEXICO CITY — A gas tanker truck overturned, burst into flames and exploded on a highway through southeast Mexico City, killing at least three people and injuring 70, authorities said.

The massive blast and fire engulfed several vehicles near the border between the capital's Iztapalapa district and Chalco in neighbouring Mexico State. Drone footage showed firefighters battling the flames and cooling the charred remains of the tanker and nearby vehicles.

Mexico City Mayor Clara Brugada said on X that 70 people had been injured and three killed. She released a preliminary list of those hospitalised, saying it would be updated as medical assessments continue.

"We will continue to provide medical support to the victims of this incident," she said.

Emergency personnel responded to the scene, where several people sustained serious burn injuries, according to local officials. The city's fire department later said the flames had been fully extinguished in and around the overturned tanker trailer, which had been hauling liquefied petroleum gas.

This incident marks the second major accident on highways in Mexico this week.

[[nid:722496]]