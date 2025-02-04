Teenage girl killed in shark attack off Australia's east coast

SYDNEY — A female swimmer has died in a shark attack in the waters off a popular tourist spot on Australia's east coast, authorities said.

Emergency crews were called to the Woorim Beach at Bribie Island, about 80 km north of Brisbane around 5pm (2pm SGT) on Monday following reports of a serious shark bite incident, Queensland state police said on Monday (Feb 3).

"The female was swimming when she was bitten by a shark ... the female sustained life-threatening injuries and succumbed to those injuries," a police spokesperson said in an email.

Police did not disclose the age of the victim though Australian media widely reported the victim was a 17-year-old girl.

Christopher Potter, a resident, said the beach is frequently used by swimming groups through the day.

"It's known there are a lot of sharks around Bribie, but this close to shore, it's still a shock," he told ABC News.

