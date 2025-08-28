world

Three dead in mass night-time Russian attack on Kyiv, officials say

People take shelter inside an underground parking during Russian drone and missile strikes, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine on Aug 28.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONAugust 28, 2025 3:33 AM

The Ukrainian capital Kyiv came under a mass night-time Russian attack, officials said early on Thursday (Aug 28), with at least three dead, including a child, 12 injured and damage to buildings in several districts.

The city's military administration put the death toll at three, with strikes recorded in widely separated districts of the city. Mayor Vitali Klitschko said two children were also among the injured.

Officials provided a long list of buildings that had suffered damage, including several high-rise apartment blocks.

Photos posted online showed apartments ablaze and smoke billowing from buildings. Reuters could not immediately verify the images.

Klitschko said two high-rise apartment buildings had been damaged in eastern suburbs of the city.

