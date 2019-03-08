'Tim Apple' goes viral on social media after Trump gaffe

Washington - Apple chief executive Tim Cook turned into "Tim Apple" on social media Thursday after a slip-up by US President Donald Trump sparked a viral moment on Twitter.

The Twittersphere reacted after a Wednesday White House meeting where the US president thanked "Tim Apple" for the tech giant's investments and job creations.

Cook changed his Twitter display name the following morning, using his first name followed by the Apple icon to get in on the fun.

Some Twitter users offered other suggestions for the president including Bill Microsoft (Gates), Elon Tesla (Musk) and even George America (Washington).

on Twitter Trump referred to Apple CEO Tim Cook as "Tim Apple" at a meeting of the American Workforce Policy Advisory Board pic.twitter.com/OSk45aOBBr — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) March 7, 2019

One user posted an image of Cook speaking with Trump with an apple fruit superimposed over his face, while another wrote "wondering what the heck #PresidentOrange is talking about."

It was not the first time Trump -- who is known for creating nicknames like "Crooked Hillary" -- made a mix-up of this nature.

Last year he introduced CEO Marillyn Hewson of the defence giant Lockheed as "Marillyn Lockheed."