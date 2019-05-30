Tiny Irish village to welcome Trump with pride, not protest

Tommy Haugh helps to put up stars and stripes bunting to festoon the streets of the village of Doonbeg with US colours ahead of a visit by US President Donald Trump to his golf course in the County Clare village of Doonbeg, Ireland, May 28, 2019.

DOONBEG, Ireland - In a small corner of Ireland's west coast Donald Trump means jobs. And the locals are getting ready to line the street with the Stars and Stripes to express their gratitude when he visits next week.

Like in Britain, where Trump has been promised demonstrations on his first European stop, a number of Irish groups have called on people to protest against the president's policies on issues such as immigration and climate change.

But in Doonbeg, where residents credit Trump with securing their livelihoods when he bought the nearby golf resort five years ago, the tiny village is being decked out in American flags and bunting in advance of his visit.

"There are over 300 employed here because of him, what else is around here?" Joe Pender said, as he and fellow locals Tommy Haugh and Danny Buckley were hanging flags from every lamppost in the one-street village.

"If we didn't have the hotel, we'd have nothing here. It'd be a ghost town."

Trump is expected to stay in his hotel for at least one night on June 5 in between visits to Britain and France, with security already stepped up in the area.

Pender, 60, remembers feeding cattle in the green fields where the Greg Norman-designed golf course was built in 2002 during Ireland's "Celtic Tiger" boom years, promising to transform the local area.

US President Donald Trump's Doonbeg Golf course in Doonberg, Ireland. Residents credit Trump with securing their livelihoods when he bought the nearby golf resort five years ago.

Photo: Reuters

He worked for the previous owners who placed the resort into receivership when Ireland's boom turned to a spectacular bust a decade ago and unemployment in the region rocketed above 16 per cent.

Trump, like many foreign investors, saw a potential bargain in Ireland and reaped the benefits as the economy grew faster than any other in Europe for five straight years, unemployment fell back below 5 per cent and record numbers of tourists flocked to spots like Doonbeg, which overlooks the Atlantic Ocean.

"Nobody is perfect but if any place had what we had, they'd be on top of the world. He's put bread and butter on the table," said local priest Father Joe Haugh who, at the age of 87, still enjoys a round of golf - free of charge.

It is a top class course, according to Haugh, who is also flying an American flag outside his church for the visit.

SOLD OUT OF FLAGS

But while Barack Obama was met by cheering crowds and struck public relations gold by sharing a Guinness with a distant cousin during the last presidential visit to Ireland in 2011, Trump should not expect a similar reception outside Doonbeg.

Irish Prime Minister Leo Varadkar opposed extending an invitation to Trump as a cabinet minister before changing his mind. He will meet the president at Shannon Airport, where a previous ministerial colleague was criticised by opposition politicians for greeting Trump on a red carpet on his last visit, as an investor, in 2014, before he was elected president.