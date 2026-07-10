'Insane': Tourist shocked by $200 parking charge at US World Cup match

A man was left stunned after discovering it would cost him a jaw-dropping US$150 (S$194) to park outside a stadium in the United States for a Fifa World Cup match.

In a Facebook video uploaded on Thursday (July 9), digital content creator Simon Wilson documented the experience, describing the parking charge as "insane".

Wilson, who has more than 6.7 million followers and was travelling with three friends, initially refused to believe the fee — until he sought confirmation from a Fifa staff member nearby.

The staff member confirmed that US$150 was the standard parking rate in the area and that there was no free parking available.

"I cannot get my head around that – US$150?!" Wilson exclaimed as they continued driving around.

The group eventually paid the fee, prompting Wilson to declare it "the most expensive car park I've ever parked at in my life".

Footage of the parking signage showed a US$150 charge for standard vehicles, while oversized vehicles were required to pay US$600.

'Daylight robbery'

Many commenters expressed disbelief at the parking fee, with one describing the parking charge as "daylight robbery".

Another suggested parking further away and taking an Uber instead.

Others, however, argued that ride-hailing would offer little savings, with one commenter noting that surge pricing could make the fare "closer to the same" as the parking fee.

One user joked that Wilson ought to "just park illegally", saying it would be "cheaper to pay the fine".

Wilson did not disclose which stadium he was visiting or whether the parking rates were set by the venue or a third-party operator.

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helmy.saat@asiaone.com