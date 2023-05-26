Travel hack gone wrong: Teens get fined for wearing 6kg of clothes onto budget flight to avoid baggage fee

Travelling is all fun and games until you realise you've exceeded your luggage weight limit.

And while some people try all means and ways to get out of paying extra for their baggage, this doesn't always work out.

Two Australian teenagers, Adriana Ocampo and Emily Altamura ended up US$40 (S$54) poorer after the airline that they booked, Jetstar Airways, fined them for wearing 13 pounds (5.9kg) of clothing onto the plane and trying to avoid paying the airline's baggage fee.

At the start of their TikTok video uploaded on May 8, the 19-year-olds shared a picture of themselves before the flight looking cheery.

"Little did we know what was coming for us," they captioned. The two were on a flight back to Adelaide, Australia, from Melbourne.

The next clip showed them weighing their baggage and realising they had gone over the weight limit.

"When Jetstar actually checks the weight of your luggage," they said.

The following clips showed them opening their suitcases and chaotically piling on layer after layer of clothes while the "whole airport [stared] at [them]".

During an interval, they reweighed their bag and realised that they still exceeded the baggage limit. So they continued to pile on their clothes.

@feeling.lucki And to add to this they cancelled the flight we had before this one ♬ Keep Dat Nigga - iCandy

At one point, one of the girls even attempted to stuff her iPad in her pants.

Despite their efforts, they still ended up paying the fine.

And to top it all off, they had to sit throughout the entire plane journey wearing all those clothes while sweating.

Before the flight, the girls already guessed that they had gone above the airline's 15-pound weight limit when Ocampo could "barely close" her bag in the hotel room, reported New York Post.

Over at the airport, the duo managed to pile on so much clothes that their luggage only had two pairs of shoes, a bag, a pair of jeans and a couple of socks left.

"Everyone in line was staring at us and laughing at us, it was kind of embarrassing," lamented Ocampo.

Jetstar addressed the incident in a statement, reported New York Post.

"While we certainly see the funny side, we have limits to carry-on to make it fair for everyone," said the airline.

"Keeping track of how much baggage passengers bring onboard means everyone has room for their belongings and we’re meeting our safety requirements."

ALSO READ: Philippine woman wears 2.5kg worth of clothes after her overweight luggage gets rejected

melissateo@asiaone.com