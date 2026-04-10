Travellers face higher costs and fewer flight options as jet fuel prices swing

A new reality is setting in for travellers worldwide: Rising fares and fees, fewer flight options and difficult decisions about whether a trip is worth the cost.

The culprit is volatile oil and jet fuel prices, which have spiked sharply since the war in the Middle East began and fighting near the Strait of Hormuz created a chokepoint for global oil supplies.

"Volatility is the real story here," said Shye Gilad, a former airline captain who now teaches at Georgetown University's business school.

"Right now, the airlines are trying to make bets on what they think will happen in the future."

Airlines are responding cautiously, trimming schedules and adjusting prices in ways that experts say will ripple unevenly across the market but ultimately affect nearly every type of traveller.

Budget airlines and the customers who rely on them are likely to feel the pinch first and most acutely, experts say, but even travellers in premium cabins won't escape the higher prices and less convenient schedules.

Oil prices have swung wildly in recent weeks, briefly topping US$119 (S$152) a barrel at one point, plunging Wednesday (April 8) below US$95 on news of a two-week ceasefire that temporarily reopened the Strait of Hormuz, and then climbing back toward US$100 on Thursday as uncertainty over the fragile deal grew.

Iran again closed the key artery for global oil shipments in response to Israeli strikes Wednesday in Lebanon.

"When prices move quickly in both directions, it's very hard for airlines to make predictions," Gilad said.

In other words, even when oil prices drop, travellers may not see relief right away.

"At this level of fuel, it's hard to call anything temporary," Delta Air Lines CEO Ed Bastian told reporters this week after the Atlanta-based carrier raised its checked baggage fees.

Global squeeze, local effects

Bastian said Wednesday as Delta kicked off the earnings season for US airlines that the higher fuel prices are expected to add US$2 billion in operating expenses in the second quarter alone.

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said in a recent memo to staff that if fuel prices stay elevated, it could add US$11 billion in annual costs.

"For perspective," Kirby wrote, "in United's best year ever, we made less than US$5B."

According to the International Air Transport Association, the average global jet fuel price rose to US$209 per barrel last week, up from roughly US$99 at the end of February when the war started.

Travelers from the US to Hong Kong and New Delhi are paying the price.

US carriers are embedding the higher operating costs into ticket prices and add-on fees.

Delta, United, American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and JetBlue have all increased checked baggage fees.

Both United and American are also moving beyond add-ons to adjust pricing.

United said last week it is bringing the "pay for what you want" approach already standard in economy to its premium cabins, turning perks like advanced seat selection and fully refundable tickets into optional extras.

American announced Thursday that passengers in basic economy will have to pay extra to pick their seat beginning May 18, including elite-tier loyalty members.

And later this year, basic economy passengers without elite status or an eligible co-branded credit card will be assigned to boarding Group 7, while those with higher status will still board earlier even when purchasing the lowest fare.

Hong Kong's Cathay Pacific recently bumped fuel surcharges by roughly 34 per cent across all routes, while Air India on Monday added up to US$280 in fees to some flights.

Emirates, Lufthansa and KLM have also adjusted fees or fares to keep pace with the price volatility.

Experts say flexibility and careful planning can help offset these costs.

Fare-tracking sites can alert travellers to price changes and help them compare multiple options in one place.

Booking early and checking nearby airports can lock in better prices, while refundable tickets make it easier to cancel and rebook if fares drop.

Travelling light with just a carry-on can also help avoid the rising bag fees.

Flight cuts to cut costs

For business travellers, the costs are already shaping their decisions.

Bill Moorehouse, a solutions director who flies for work every four to six weeks, said the uncertainty may keep him closer to home for now.

"When you have business trips and you have a carefully coordinated schedule, you don't want unknowns and disruptions. And right now, it just feels like it's more likely that things could go wrong and throw your trip off course," the Cupertino, California, resident said.

Richard Groberg, an investment banker from Las Vegas who visits clients around the US, said he plans to book as early as possible to lock in the best fares.

"There's sometimes no substitute for in-person meetings and building relationships," he said.

"As travel becomes more expensive, that becomes a tougher decision to make those investments."

Even family visits are on his mind.

Groberg's brother hopes he'll stop in Vermont next time he's in New York for work, but Groberg admits, "I start thinking maybe I should drive instead because this is getting so expensive."

Airlines, meanwhile, are also adjusting how much they fly.

BNP Paribas estimates that global schedules for April have been cut roughly five per cent compared with earlier plans.

Most reductions are in the Middle East, the global investment bank said, though smaller cuts were also emerging in Europe, Asia and North America.

United Airlines is cutting about five per cent of its planned flights in the near term, trimming less profitable routes and suspending some international service temporarily rather than "burning cash" on trips that can't absorb the more expensive fuel costs.

The airline's CEO said the cuts will target redeye flights and routes on historically slower travel days such as Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday.

Delta is scrapping plans to add more flights and seats in June, leaving about 3.5 per cent fewer seats than originally planned.

Travel plans upended

These moves show why major carriers are better positioned to weather the spike in fuel prices than budget carriers, whose "no frills" model leaves them with less flexibility.

Bigger airlines can lean on dynamic pricing, sell more seats at higher fares or swap in larger planes on certain routes, letting them cut flights without losing overall capacity.

"Leisure travellers and budget conscious travellers are going to absolutely feel it first because it may make the difference between going and not going," Gilad said.

It's already made the difference for Anna Del Vecchio.

The 36-year-old Seattle resident has made it an annual springtime tradition to visit family in Philadelphia before flying to Paris to see friends she's known since she was a teenager.

Her credit card points typically cover the roundtrip flight, but ticket prices now hover around US$1,400 — about double what she has paid in past years.

"It wasn't even scratching the surface for the flight this time," she said, "so I decided to delay the trip".

But if airfare tops US$1,500, she might not be able to make a journey she hasn't missed in years.

"It might be the kind of thing where it just ends up being that I have to travel less."

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