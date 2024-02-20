Travis and Jason Kelce pays tribute to victims of Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade shooting

Travis and Jason Kelce have paid tribute to the victims of the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl victory parade shooting.

The Chiefs tight end and his brother Jason, who plays for NFL side Philadelphia Eagles, have issued a joint statement about the "deeply tragic" mass shooting that occurred at Union Station, Kansas City, Missouri, last Wednesday (Feb 14) while the Chiefs were celebrating their Super Bowl victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Ahead of a new episode of their New Heights podcast, which drops on Feb 21, the pair shared a video on their pod's Instagram page reflecting on the incident, which left one person dead and 22 injured.

Travis said: "We have a pre-recorded episode for you guys coming up on Wednesday but after the tragic events at the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, it didn't feel right without you hearing from us first."

Jason added: "We just wanted to say our hearts go out to all of the victims, their families, Chiefs Kingdom and really all of Kansas City that was there on a day to try to celebrate the community.

"It is unfortunate and deeply tragic the events that occurred.

"We also want to thank the local law enforcement that sprang into action and first responders on scene and anybody that has been willing to help those affected by this tragedy."

The brothers also shared a link to the Chiefs' emergency response fund if people wish to donate to the victims and their families.

Travis said: "Your donation goes toward supporting victims and their families, violence prevention and mental health services."

It comes after Travis donated US$100,000 (S$134,590) to two children who were shot at the victory parade, matching a US$100,000 donation from his girlfriend, pop superstar Taylor Swift, to another GoFundMe page set up in the wake of the shooting.

The Chiefs tight end handed over two separate US$50,000 donations to the Reyes family to help their daughters, aged eight and 10, who were injured at the event.

Travis made the donations on a GoFundMe page set up to help the youngsters, who suffered leg injuries in the tragedy, via his Eighty-Seven and Running Foundation, with the Hollywood Reporter confirming their authenticity.

The description on the GoFundMe page read: "The girls were celebrating with many members of their family when they were senselessly injured.

"We ask that you continue to keep the family in your prayers as the girls work to recover.

"This fund will help provide vital financial support for their physical and mental recovery, any leftover funds will be saved for their college funds. All funds are being deposited into a bank account established just for the girls. Any amount is appreciated."

Taylor gave two US$50,000 donations eight minutes apart to a fundraiser to benefit the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who lost her life at the parade.

She wrote: "Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss."

