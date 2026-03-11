Trump administration says cost of Iran war's first two days was $7.1b, source says

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump's administration said it used US$5.6 billion (S$7.1 billion) in munitions during the first two days of strikes against Iran in a report provided to US congressional committees, a source familiar with the information said on Tuesday (March 10).

Members of Congress, who may soon have to approve additional funding for the war, have expressed concern that the conflict will deplete US military stocks at a time when the defence industry was already struggling to keep up with demand.

Trump met executives from seven defence contractors on Friday as the Pentagon worked to replenish supplies.

The administration has not provided a public assessment of the cost of the conflict it launched on Feb 28 along with ally Israel.

Democratic members of Congress have clamoured for more information, including public testimony from officials about issues including how the conflict might affect the US military's readiness to defend the country.

Administration officials have held several classified briefings for members of Congress and staff.

In a speech as he opened the US Senate on Tuesday, Senator Chuck Schumer of New York, the Democratic leader, called on administration officials to appear before Congress.

"When it comes to sending our servicemembers into harm's way, the American people need to understand why. But right now, they don't even have a 'why.' That needs to change," Schumer said.

Several congressional aides have said they expect the White House to soon submit a request to Congress for additional funding for the war.

Some officials have said the request could be for US$50 billion, but others have said that estimate seems low.

