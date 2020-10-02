Trump and wife Melania test positive for coronavirus

US President Donald Trump has announced that he has the coronavirus, along with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump.

The septuagenarian wrote in a tweet today (Oct 2): “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this together!”

This came hours after his close aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus, which has killed more than 207,000 Americans.

White House doctor Sean Conley said in a memo that he expects Trump to "continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering".

In the presidential debate on Wednesday, Trump had mocked his opponent Joe Biden for wearing a mask all the time.

