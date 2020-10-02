Trump and wife Melania test positive for coronavirus

Tan Thiam Peng
Tan Thiam Peng
AsiaOne
US President Donald Trump is accompanied by first lady Melania Trump while boarding Air Force One as they depart Washington on campaign travel to participate in his first presidential debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in Cleveland, Ohio at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, US, Sept 29, 2020.
PHOTO: Reuters

US President Donald Trump has announced that he has the coronavirus, along with his wife, First Lady Melania Trump.

The septuagenarian wrote in a tweet today (Oct 2): “We will begin our quarantine and recovery process immediately. We will get through this together!”

This came hours after his close aide Hope Hicks tested positive for the virus, which has killed more than 207,000 Americans.

White House doctor Sean Conley said in a memo that he expects Trump to "continue carrying out his duties without disruption while recovering".

In the presidential debate on Wednesday, Trump had mocked his opponent Joe Biden for wearing a mask all the time.

For the latest updates on the coronavirus, visit here.

tp@asiaone.com

#DONALD TRUMP #Melania Trump #coronavirus #COVID-19 #United States