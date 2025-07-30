Trump approval rating sinks to 40%, the lowest of his term, Reuters/Ipsos poll finds

WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump's approval rating dropped one percentage point to 40 per cent, the lowest level of his second term in office, as Americans remained concerned about his handling of the economy and immigration, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

The three-day poll, which closed on Monday, surveyed 1,023 US adults nationwide and had a margin of error of three percentage points. It showed a nation deeply polarised over Trump, with 83 per cent of Republicans and just three per cent of Democrats approving of his performance. About one-third of independents approved.

Trump had a 41 per cent approval rating in Reuters/Ipsos' most recent prior poll, conducted on July 15 and 16.

The Republican campaigned on promises to supercharge the US economy and crack down on immigration, and the poll found that Americans gave him mixed marks on both those areas, where his administration is using aggressive tactics.

Some 38 per cent of respondents approved of Trump's handling of the economy, up from 35 per cent approval in the mid-July poll. His numbers were also up slightly on immigration, with 43 per cent of respondents approving, compared with 41 per cent in the earlier poll.

All the shifts were within the poll's margin of error.

