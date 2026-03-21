Trump calls Nato 'cowards' over lack of support in Iran war

WASHINGTON - President Donald Trump assailed Nato allies on Friday (March 20) over their lack of support for the US-Israel war against Iran, calling the longtime US allies "cowards".

"Without the USA, Nato IS A PAPER TIGER!" Trump said in a social media post.

Trump has been calling for major ​US allies and others, none of which were consulted or advised on the war, to help secure the safety of shipping through the Iran-controlled Strait of Hormuz. The conflict has roiled global markets, killed thousands and displaced millions since US-Israel strikes began on Feb 28.

The US president complained Nato countries did not want to join the fight against Iran, yet still complain about high oil prices.

"Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don't want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military manoeuvre that is the single reason for the high oil prices. So easy for them to do, with so little risk," he wrote.

"COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER!"

Germany, Britain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Japan and Canada ⁠pledged in a joint statement on Thursday to join "appropriate efforts to ensure safe passage through the Strait." But German Chancellor Friedrich Merz made clear that this presupposed an end to combat.

French President Emmanuel Macron said after a European Union summit in Brussels that defending ​international law and promoting de-escalation was "the best we can do," adding: "I have not heard anyone here express a willingness to enter this conflict - quite the opposite."

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