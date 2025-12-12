Award Banner
Trump can maintain good relations with both Japan and China, White House says
WASHINGTON — US President Donald Trump can maintain both a "good working relationship" with China and a "very strong alliance" with Japan even as tensions have risen between those two countries, the White House said on Thursday (Dec 11).

"Japan is a great ally of the United States as evidenced by their personal relationship and our continued trade relations with Japan," said White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt at a press briefing.

"With respect to China, the president also has a good working relationship with President Xi, which he believes is a good thing for our country, and he believes that the United States should be in a position to have a good working relationship with China while maintaining our very strong alliance with Japan."

