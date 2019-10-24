Trump could shoot someone and escape prosecution, his lawyer argues

Donald Trump gives a thumbs up after delivering remarks at a White House summit.
PHOTO: Reuters
Reuters

NEW YORK - A lawyer for US President Donald Trump told a federal appeals court on Wednesday (Oct 23) the president does not have to hand over his tax returns to New York state prosecutors because he is immune from criminal investigation.

William Consovoy, an attorney for the president, told the 2nd US Circuit Court of Appeals that Trump has immunity until he leaves office and said prosecutors would not even have the power to do anything if Trump shot someone on 5th Avenue in New York City.

The remark echoed a past comment by Trump, who has said his supporters are so loyal that he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and not lose a single vote.

The case, which pits Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance against Trump, is one of several legal battles in which the Republican president is seeking to shield his personal finances from scrutiny.

In August, Vance, a Democrat, subpoenaed Trump's personal and corporate tax returns from 2011 to 2018, and other records from the president's longtime accounting firm Mazars USA.

The subpoena is part of a criminal probe into Trump and his family business. The scope of that probe is not publicly known.

Trump sued Vance's office in Manhattan federal court to block the subpoena, arguing that as a sitting president, he cannot be subject to criminal investigation.

"We view the entire subpoena as an inappropriate fishing expedition not made in good faith," Consovoy, a lawyer for Trump, told the three-judge panel on Wednesday.

Circuit Judge Denny Chin asked Convoy if authorities would be powerless to do anything if Trump shot someone.

"That's correct," Consovoy replied, adding that immunity would end if Trump were removed from office.

Carey Dunne, a lawyer for prosecutors, urged the judges to reject Trump's argument.

"There's no such thing as presidential immunity for tax returns," said the attorney Carey Dunne.

Dunne assured the court that if Vance's office obtained the tax returns, they would be kept confidential.

"This case seems bound for the Supreme Court," Chief Judge Robert Katzmann said toward the end of the argument.

Earlier this month, a federal appeals court in Washington backed an effort by a House Oversight Committee to obtain Trump's financial records from Mazars.

The 2nd Circuit has put US District Judge Victor Marrero's Oct 7 order on hold until it considers the case. Vance's office has agreed not to enforce its subpoena for 10 days if the court rules in its favour, to give Trump time to appeal to the US Supreme Court.

The US Department of Justice has weighed in on the case, arguing that Vance must make a "heightened and particularised showing" that he needs the documents for his investigation.

Though the Department stopped short of saying Vance could not get the returns under any circumstances, it said it was "unlikely" he could demonstrate an immediate need for them because the US Constitution bars states from prosecuting a sitting president.

Vance's investigation comes amid an impeachment inquiry and investigations into Trump's finances by Democrats in the US House of Representatives.

Two House committees are seeking to obtain Trump's financial records from Deutsche Bank and Capital One Financial. The 2nd Circuit is currently considering a lawsuit by Trump to block them from getting those records, which do not include his tax returns.

The House impeachment inquiry focuses on the president's request in a July phone call for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to investigate Democratic former vice-president Joe Biden, a key Trump rival and a top contender for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.

More about
US news DONALD TRUMP taxation

TRENDING

Residential site off Upper Serangoon Road on sale for around $13.5m
Residential site off Upper Serangoon Road on sale for around $13.5m
Malaysian wants &#039;offensive&#039; HK drama to be taken off the air
Malaysian wants 'offensive' HK drama to be taken off the air
Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer &#039;coaxed&#039; to provide sexual services
Couple allegedly lived on prostitution earnings of dancer 'coaxed' to provide sexual services
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Malaysian woman slammed for squeezing primary school kids into boot, trying to ferry over 10 kids in 1 car
Hail a legit taxi near JB&#039;s City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Hail a legit taxi near JB's City Square back to Singapore for just $8 per person, available 24 hours
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
Chinese doctor dubbed real life Chun-Li after sexy video of her ripped body goes viral
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
No turning back for Hong Kong woman who bought condos in Penang
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
Lorry travels against traffic in Geylang despite honks from motorists
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia&#039;s Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Mystery woman sitting next to Malaysia's Sports Minister sets tongues wagging
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian couple caught having sex in car crashes into longkang while trying to escape police
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
Malaysian man cooks rice in office in order to save money for his family
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account
I was retrenched at 27 and ended up with less than $100 in my bank account

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn&#039;t from a romantic dinner
We got our hearts racing on board a luxury ship in Singapore, but it wasn't from a romantic dinner
Weekend planner Oct 26-27: Indomie cafe in Singapore, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House &amp; other fun activities
Singapore's first Indomie cafe, New Ubin Seafood @ Tampines, Istana Open House & other fun activities this weekend
30-cent Gong Cha bubble tea at PLQ, Ikea&#039;s salted egg chicken wings &amp; other deals this week
30-cent Gong Cha bubble tea at PLQ, Ikea's salted egg chicken wings & other deals this week
Too many Singaporeans abroad? 6 cities to visit in Europe that are not Paris, London or Santorini
6 cities Singaporeans should visit in Europe that are not Paris, London or Santorini

Home Works

8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
8 coastal style Singapore homes with perpetual holiday vibes
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
House tour: A white and gold 3-room HDB apartment in Macpherson
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
4 ways the kitchen could eat up good Feng Shui... and what you can do about it
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan
6 reasons why you should go with an open concept floor plan

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over &#039;inhumane&#039; live crab claw machine
Punggol seafood restaurant in hot water over 'inhumane' live crab claw machine
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Chinese actor Elvis Tsui shocks fans by washing rice with hand soap
Suspicious bulges in Thai women&#039;s underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Suspicious bulges in Thai women's underwear turn out to be bags of drugs
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral
Chinese woman loses battle with cancer, husband sends her off with wedding at her funeral

SERVICES