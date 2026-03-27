Trump delays Strait of Hormuz deadline as Wall Street has biggest loss of war

US President Donald Trump said Thursday (March 27) he will delay a threatened strike on Iran's energy infrastructure and extend his deadline for Tehran to reopen the Strait of Hormuz until April 6, saying talks to end the war are "going very well."

The move marks a pullback from Trump's earlier warning that the US would target Iran's energy plants if the crucial shipping lane remained closed. Iran has threatened to retaliate against regional infrastructure, including desalination facilities, if the US follows through.

A day after Tehran dismissed Trump's 15-point ceasefire plan, the president said Iran was "begging to make a deal" and urged its leaders to "get serious soon" about negotiations.

Trump's announcement on social media came after US stocks fell sharply and oil prices rose, as doubt took over again on Wall Street about a possible end to the war.

The war has killed more than 1,900 people in Iran and nearly 1,100 in Lebanon, 22 Israelis and 13 US military members, as well as a number of civilians on land and sea in the Gulf region. Millions of people in Lebanon and Iran have been displaced.

[[nid:732370]]