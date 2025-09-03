Trump dismisses rumours of his death as 'crazy', calls it 'fake news'

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday (Sept 2) responded to social media rumours circulating over the weekend that have speculated about his health, including that he had died.

Trump, 79, who is the oldest person ever to be elected US president, did not schedule any public appearances or hold any press conferences for several days, in the days leading to Labour Day (Sept 1) in the US, wire sources reported.

At the Tuesday press briefing in the Oval Office to announce the United States Space Command's move to Alabama, Trump was asked by Fox News' senior White House correspondent Peter Doocy if he saw the viral trend, #trumpdead, on social media platform, X.

The topic on X — owned by Trump's former political ally Elon Musk — saw over 1.3 million user engagements, said Doocy.

Trump said he did not see the speculation online and dismissed the rumours.

"Really? I didn't see that. I have heard, it's sort of crazy... but last week, I did numerous news conferences, all successful," added Trump, who went on to make a comparison with his predecessor, Joe Biden, 82.

"And then I didn't do anything for two days, and they said there must be something wrong with him.

"Biden wouldn't do them for months, you wouldn't see him, and nobody ever said there was ever anything wrong with him and we know he wasn't in the greatest of shape," he added, with Vice-President JD Vance and Republican Senator for Alabama Katie Britt seen laughing at the comment.

Health rumours

Trump rejected claims about his lack of public appearances and went on to list some of his activities over the Labour Day weekend, including "numerous shows" and a visit to a club he owns on the Potomac River. He also appeared to allude to an interview he gave to news and opinion website, The Daily Caller, from which an excerpt was published last Friday.

"No, I've been very active, actually, over the weekend, I didn't hear that one. That's pretty serious stuff...Well, it's fake news," said the president, who's known for his frequent appearances and comments to the media.

Trump's absence, along with recent images of his bruised hands and swollen ankles, has sparked widespread speculation that something was seriously wrong with the president's health.

On July 17, White House spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt, reading a letter from Trump's doctor at a press briefing, said both ailments were benign. His leg swelling is from a "common" vein condition, and his hand is bruised from shaking so many hands, she told reporters.

The White House also released a letter from Trump's White House physician, Sean Barbabella. It said an ultrasound on the president's legs "revealed chronic venous insufficiency, a benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70".

