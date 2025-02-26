Award Banner
Trump ends US initiative to boost electricity access in Africa, Bloomberg News reports

Power officials stand on ladders to fix electric cables along a road in Egbeda district in Nigeria's commercial capital Lagos, July 1, 2015.
PHOTO: Reuters file
PUBLISHED ONFebruary 26, 2025 9:53 AM

An initiative by the United States to increase electricity supply in Africa has been dismantled by US President Trump's administration after more than a decade of work, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday (Feb 26), citing people familiar with the matter.

Almost all of Power Africa's programmes have been listed for termination and the majority of its staff fired, the report added, citing unnamed sources.

