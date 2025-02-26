Trump ends US initiative to boost electricity access in Africa, Bloomberg News reports
PHOTO: Reuters file
An initiative by the United States to increase electricity supply in Africa has been dismantled by US President Trump's administration after more than a decade of work, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday (Feb 26), citing people familiar with the matter.
Almost all of Power Africa's programmes have been listed for termination and the majority of its staff fired, the report added, citing unnamed sources.
