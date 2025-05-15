Trump: India has offered US a trade deal with no tariffs

US President Donald Trump said on Thursday (May 15) that India had offered the US a trade deal that proposed "no tariffs".

New Delhi is seeking to clinch a trade deal with the US within the 90-day pause announced by Trump on April 9 on tariff hikes for major trading partners, which had included a 26 per cent tariff on India.

"It is very hard to sell in India, and they are offering us a deal where basically they are willing to literally charge us no tariffs," Trump said in a meeting with executives in Doha.

The United States is India's largest trading partner, with bilateral trade totalling some US$129 billion (S$167 billion) in 2024. The trade balance is currently in favour of India, which runs a US$45.7 billion surplus with the US.

