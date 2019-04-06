Trump kicks off UK trip by calling London Mayor 'loser'

(Above) US President Donald Trump (centre) and First Lady Melania Trump (far left) at a welcome ceremony with Britain's Queen Elizabeth (second from left), Prince Charles (second from right) and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (far right) at Buckingham Palace. (Left) London mayor Sadiq Khan.

LONDON - US President Donald Trump kicked off a state visit to Britain yesterday by branding London's mayor a "loser" before heading for lunch with Queen Elizabeth II, following delicate comments about Brexit.

Mr Trump tweeted that Mr Sadiq Khan, who has been highly critical of the red-carpet welcome laid on for Mr Trump, had done a "terrible job" running London.

The President called the mayor a "stone cold loser", adding: "Kahn (sic) reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, (Bill) de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job - only half his height.

"In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom."

Labour's Mr Khan has led opposition to the three-day visit, writing a newspaper article on Sunday in which he compared the US leader to European dictators from the 1930s and 1940s.

"Donald Trump is just one of the most egregious examples of a growing global threat," Mr Khan wrote.

Earlier, Mr Trump denied that he had called American-born Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle "nasty", even though he can clearly be heard saying so in a taped interview with the British tabloid The Sun.