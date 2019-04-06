Trump kicks off UK trip by calling London Mayor 'loser'

(Above) US President Donald Trump (centre) and First Lady Melania Trump (far left) at a welcome ceremony with Britain's Queen Elizabeth (second from left), Prince Charles (second from right) and wife Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall (far right) at Buckingham Palace. (Left) London mayor Sadiq Khan.
PHOTO: Reuters
AFP

LONDON - US President Donald Trump kicked off a state visit to Britain yesterday by branding London's mayor a "loser" before heading for lunch with Queen Elizabeth II, following delicate comments about Brexit.

Mr Trump tweeted that Mr Sadiq Khan, who has been highly critical of the red-carpet welcome laid on for Mr Trump, had done a "terrible job" running London.

The President called the mayor a "stone cold loser", adding: "Kahn (sic) reminds me very much of our very dumb and incompetent Mayor of NYC, (Bill) de Blasio, who has also done a terrible job - only half his height.

"In any event, I look forward to being a great friend to the United Kingdom."

Labour's Mr Khan has led opposition to the three-day visit, writing a newspaper article on Sunday in which he compared the US leader to European dictators from the 1930s and 1940s.

"Donald Trump is just one of the most egregious examples of a growing global threat," Mr Khan wrote.

Earlier, Mr Trump denied that he had called American-born Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle "nasty", even though he can clearly be heard saying so in a taped interview with the British tabloid The Sun.

Mr Trump tweeted on Sunday: "I never called Meghan Markle 'nasty'. Made up by the Fake News Media, and they got caught cold! Will @CNN, @nytimes and others apologise? Doubt it!"

On the tape, the interviewer points out that Ms Markle, who married Prince Harry in 2018, had been critical of Mr Trump during the 2016 presidential campaign, saying "she'd move to Canada if you got elected; turned out she moved here".

"Well, a lot of people are moving here, so what can I say," Mr Trump replied.

"No, I didn't know that she was nasty."

All of which may have made things awkward when he was welcomed by the Queen and Prince Charles yesterday.

He and his wife Melania were at Buckingham Palace where they were treated to a guard of honour, a private lunch and a glittering banquet.

Huge protests are being organised in London, with organisers crowdfunding a bright orange "baby Trump" blimp depicting the US leader in a diaper - aiming for an even larger version than the one flown during his visit last year.

The leaders of Britain's main opposition parties and the Speaker of Parliament were also expected to boycott the state banquet last night.

In an effort to brush past the controversy, British Prime Minister Theresa May and Mr Trump are expected to emphasise the wider benefits of their old alliance when they hold talks at Downing Street today.

More about

DONALD TRUMP United Kingdom Queen Elizabeth
Purchase this article for republication.

TRENDING

The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (June 2019)
The best 1-for-1 hotel buffet dining promotions in Singapore (June 2019)
Police step in after woman&#039;s complaint about paying nearly $327 for 3 durians in Penang goes viral
Police step in after woman's complaint about paying nearly $327 for 3 durians in Penang goes viral
Frenzied shoppers and long queues as new Uniqlo x KAWS collection drops in Asia
$19.90 Uniqlo x KAWS tote bag being resold for $128 in Singapore
YouTuber sentenced to 15 months in jail after feeding beggar Oreos stuffed with toothpaste
YouTuber sentenced to 15 months in jail after feeding beggar Oreos stuffed with toothpaste
Fire at Bangkok&#039;s Chatuchak market destroys 120 shops
Fire at Bangkok's Chatuchak market destroys 120 shops
Debt collector in Singapore puts on traditional funeral garments to &#039;beg&#039; for $170,000
Debt collector in Singapore puts on traditional funeral garments to 'beg' for $170,000
Let her pay: Woman who destroyed glass door draws criticism online
Let her pay: Woman who destroyed glass door draws criticism online
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee Siu Kei dies of liver cancer aged 69
Hong Kong actor Keith Lee Siu Kei dies of liver cancer aged 69
Chinese pianist Lang Lang marries 24-year-old fellow pianist
Chinese pianist Lang Lang marries 24-year-old fellow pianist
Singaporeans flock to JB for Hari Raya shopping
Singaporeans flock to JB for Hari Raya shopping
Mikhy Farrera-Brochez said he&#039;d rather put a bullet in his head than turn over S&#039;pore HIV database: FBI witness
Mikhy Farrera-Brochez said he'd rather put a bullet in his head than turn over S'pore HIV database: FBI witness
China mum beats 9-year-old son to death for not doing homework, losing phone
China mum beats 9-year-old son to death for not doing homework, losing phone

LIFESTYLE

Yoshinoya releases canned beef bowls for times of (real) emergency
Yoshinoya releases canned beef bowls for times of (real) emergency
Taiwanese bubble tea chain Milksha to open its first Southeast Asian outlet at Suntec City Mall
Taiwanese bubble tea chain Milksha to open its first Southeast Asian outlet at Suntec City Mall
7 online shopping hacks that all Singaporeans should use to save money
7 online shopping hacks that all Singaporeans should use to save money
Wash your hands after touching these 7 things
Wash your hands after touching these 7 things

Home Works

House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House Tour: Timber finishes in this modern and spacious 5-room HDB flat in Woodlands
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
House tour: Spacious four-bedroom condominium perfect for entertaining
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover&#039;s dream come true
This lively HDB flat in Punggol is every colour lover's dream come true
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width
House tour: Home in Brazil built on land that measures only 4m in width

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Nicholas Tse&#039;s sister has a baby girl, but who&#039;s the father?
Nicholas Tse's sister has a baby girl, but who's the father?
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Din Tai Fung chef shows us the proper way to eat a xiao long bao
Jewel Changi Airport&#039;s massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54 for the full experience
Jewel Changi Airport's massive playground opens June 10 - but be prepared to pay up to $54
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia
Thomas Ong not involved in alleged misappropriation of charity funds in Cambodia

SERVICES