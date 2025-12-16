Trump links Rob Reiner's death to 'Trump deranged syndrome'

US President Donald Trump has linked Rob Reiner's death to "Trump deranged syndrome".

The filmmaker and his wife, Michele Singer Reiner, were both found dead at their Los Angeles home on Sunday (Dec 14) and their son Nick Reiner has been taken into custody.

After the news was announced, Trump wrote on Truth Social: "Rob Reiner, a tortured and struggling, but once very talented movie director and comedy star, has passed away, together with his wife, Michele, reportedly due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as Trump Derangement Syndrome, sometimes referred to as TDS.

"He was known to have driven people crazy by his raging obsession of President Donald J Trump, with his obvious paranoia reaching new heights as the Trump Administration surpassed all goals and expectations of greatness, and with the Golden Age of America upon us, perhaps like never before. May Rob and Michele rest in peace."

Nick Reiner has been taken into custody and charged with a felony. However, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department records don't specify the nature of the alleged offence.

Reiner, 32, is being held on US$4 million (S$5.16 million) bail at Parker Center Jail in Downtown Los Angeles, a Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office spokesperson previously told Page Six.

Tributes have poured in since the news of Reiner's death was first announced, with former US President Barack Obama writing a heartfelt tribute to his friend on social media.

Obama — who has been married to his wife Michelle since 1992 — wrote on X: "Michelle and I are heartbroken by the tragic passing of Rob Reiner and his beloved wife, Michele. Rob's achievements in film and television gave us some of our most cherished stories on screen.

"But beneath all of the stories he produced was a deep belief in the goodness of people-and a lifelong commitment to putting that belief into action. Together, he and his wife lived lives defined by purpose.

"They will be remembered for the values they championed and the countless people they inspired. We send our deepest condolences to all who loved them."

