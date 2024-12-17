Trump to meet Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, source says

US President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos on Tuesday (Dec 17) at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Monday.

Sarandos has traditionally backed Democratic Party candidates, making donations to support President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, according to researcher OpenSecrets.

Since Trump's election win in November, several business leaders have sought to build a positive relationship with him.

Sarandos did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

The meeting was reported earlier on Monday by CNN reporter Alayna Treene on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Trump said last week that he plans to meet with Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos this week.

