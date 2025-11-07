Trump meets Central Asian leaders to boost critical mineral ties

President Donald Trump on Thursday (Nov 6) called critical minerals a key priority as he hosted the leaders of five Central Asian nations at the White House, emphasising his administration's efforts to expand and secure US supply chains through new global agreements.

The meeting with leaders of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan came as Washington seeks to expand its influence in a resource-rich region long dominated by Russia and increasingly courted by China. Trump called Central Asia "an extremely wealthy region," saying he is committed to making America's partnership with the five countries stronger.

"One of the key items on our agenda is critical minerals," Trump said. "In recent weeks, my administration has strengthened American economic security by forging agreements with allies and friends across the world to broaden our critical mineral supply chains."

The talks took place amid intensifying competition for Central Asia's vast mineral wealth — which includes uranium, copper, gold and rare earths — as Western nations move to diversify supply chains away from Moscow and Beijing. The US is pursuing new partnerships to secure critical minerals, energy, and overland trade routes that circumvent its geopolitical rivals.

Trump made his remarks before dinner with the leaders of the five nations.

Kazakhstan's president, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, called the meeting the "beginning of a new era of interaction between the United States and Central Asia." Kazakhstan also took the symbolic step of joining the Abraham Accords that have normalised relations between Israel and Muslim-majority nations.

Shavkat Mirziyoyev, president of Uzbekistan, called Trump the "president of the world" and proposed setting up a permanent secretariat in Central Asia.

Launched in 2015, the C5+1 platform brings together the United States and the five Central Asian states to advance co-operation on economic, energy and security issues.

Critical minerals memorandum

The US and representatives of the five nations were expected to sign deals to co-operate on critical minerals. Among business deals that were announced was an agreement for Boeing to sell up to 37 airplanes to airlines in Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan combined, according to a government statement. A US company, Cove Capital, will mine tungsten in Kazakhstan with government-backed financing.

Gracelin Baskaran, a director at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, said the administration will pursue government-to-government engagement but also commercial deals that secure US access to vital minerals.

"As China and Russia entrench their control over the region's mining, processing and infrastructure systems, Washington is seeking to establish a tangible foothold through targeted strategic projects," Baskaran said.

Nations are rich in uranium, copper, gold

Rich in minerals and energy, the five nations remain economically tied to Russia, their former Soviet ruler, while neighbouring China has expanded its influence through large-scale infrastructure and mining investments.

Together, the countries are home to 84 million people and hold vast deposits of uranium, copper, gold, rare earths and other strategic minerals essential to global efforts to transition to greener forms of energy.

Kazakhstan, the region's largest economy, is the world's leading uranium supplier, producing nearly 40 per cent of global output in 2024, while Uzbekistan ranks among the top five.

Together, they account for just over half of the world's uranium production — a vital resource for US nuclear power, which is a significant source of US electricity. Russia supplies roughly 20 per cent of the US's imported uranium, making diversification increasingly urgent.

Under Trump, the US has pursued a multi-pronged strategy to secure critical minerals and reduce reliance on China, which dominates global supply chains for strategic metals including uranium, rare earth elements, copper, and titanium.

China, at times, has leveraged its dominance by restricting exports.

