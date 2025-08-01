Trump modifies tariff rate for Lesotho to 15% as small country reels from tariff impacts

The small African country Lesotho received a modified tariff rate of 15 per cent Thursday (July 31) from US President Donald Trump as the nation continued to reel from high tariffs the administration had threatened to implement earlier this year.

In an executive order, Trump modified reciprocal tariff rates for dozens of countries, including Lesotho, which had been under threat of a 50 per cent rate since April, the highest of any US trading partner.

The Trump administration defended its tariff rate on the mountain kingdom in Southern Africa as reciprocal, stating that Lesotho charged 99 per cent tariffs on US goods.

Lesotho officials have said they do not know how the White House arrived at that figure.

After announcing the barrage of reciprocal tariffs in April, the administration paused implementation to give countries time to negotiate.

Under the tariff threat and uncertainty, many US importers cancelled orders of Lesotho-produced textiles, leading to mass layoffs.

"If we still have these high tariffs, it means we must forget about producing for the US and go as fast as we can... (looking for) other available markets," Teboho Kobeli, owner of Afri-Expo, which makes jeans for export, told Reuters earlier this year.

