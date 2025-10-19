Award Banner
Trump officials weigh possible Kim Jong-un meeting during Asia trip, CNN reports

US President Donald Trump shakes hands with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un as they meet at the demilitarised zone separating the two Koreas, in Panmunjom, South Korea, on June 30, 2019.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONOctober 19, 2025 1:53 AM

Trump administration officials are privately discussing a potential meeting between Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during the US president's upcoming Asia visit, CNN reported on Saturday (Oct 18), citing sources familiar with the matter.

Officials have not begun logistical arrangements or direct communications with Pyongyang, and prior outreach from Trump earlier this year was reportedly rejected by North Korea, the report added.

In August, Trump expressed interest in meeting the North Korean leader after hosting South Korean President Lee Jae-myung at the White House for the first time.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report and The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

