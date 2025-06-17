Award Banner
Award Banner
world

Trump predicts Iran will sign nuclear deal

Trump predicts Iran will sign nuclear deal
US President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney (not pictured) at the G7 summit in Kananaskis, Alberta, Canada, June 16, 2025.
PHOTO: Reuters
PUBLISHED ONJune 17, 2025 3:44 AM

KANANASKIS, Alberta — US President Donald Trump said on Monday (June 16) Iran should have signed a deal with the United States on its nuclear programme before Israeli strikes began and that he believes they now want to make an agreement.

"As I've been saying, I think a deal will be signed, or something will happen, but a deal will be signed, and I think Iran is foolish not to sign," Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

[[nid:719162]]

IRANIran nuclear dealDONALD TRUMPIsrael
This website is best viewed using the latest versions of web browsers.