Trump predicts Iran will sign nuclear deal

KANANASKIS, Alberta — US President Donald Trump said on Monday (June 16) Iran should have signed a deal with the United States on its nuclear programme before Israeli strikes began and that he believes they now want to make an agreement.

"As I've been saying, I think a deal will be signed, or something will happen, but a deal will be signed, and I think Iran is foolish not to sign," Trump told reporters on the sidelines of the G7 summit.

