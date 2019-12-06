Trump publicly opposes using CIA informants against North Korea's Kim

WASHINGTON - US President Donald Trump took a public stance against the use of CIA informants to spy on North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Tuesday, saying it would not happen on his watch and possibly taking away a valuable tool of the US intelligence community.

Trump's remarks to reporters on the South Lawn of the White House represented a fresh attempt by the president to cosy up to the North Korean leader, a policy that has drawn criticism for seeming to overlook Kim's autocratic rule.

Trump spoke a day after the Wall Street Journal reported that Kim's slain half-brother, Kim Jong Nam, was a source for the US Central Intelligence Agency. Kim Jong Nam was killed at the airport in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, in 2017.

"I saw the information about the CIA, with respect to his brother, or half-brother. And I would tell him that would not happen under my auspices, that's for sure. I wouldn't let that happen under my auspices," Trump said.