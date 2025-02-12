Trump pushes for use of plastic straws in US, defies global trend of countries imposing a ban

President Donald Trump in a new executive order inked on Monday (Feb 10) encouraged the US government and consumers to purchase plastic drinking straws at a time when several countries have issued a ban on non-biodegradable single-use plastics.
The new order backtracks on Biden administration's efforts to lower consumption of such plastics, which damage ecosystems and contaminate food supplies, as well as a policy to end the use of all single-use plastic products on federal lands by 2032.
Following is the list of countries that have imposed bans on single-use plastics after the United Nations on World Environment Day in 2018, called for "biggest-ever worldwide cleanup" of plastic pollution:
India, July 1, 2022: India imposed a ban on single-use plastics on items ranging from straws to cigarette packs.
Chile, February 2022: Chile phases out use of plastic cups, straws, takeout container, and more after a
France 2021: France banned plastic straws, cups, cutlery and styrofoam takeaway boxes from 2021.
England, Oct 1, 2020: England's ban on supplying plastic straws, stirrers and plastic-stemmed
Kenya, June 2020: Kenya imposed toughest laws against plastic
Bangladesh, January 2020: Bangladesh's High Court ordered the government to ban single-use plastics in coastal areas, hotels and restaurants.
China, 2020: China unveiled its plans to ban use of plastics, including single-use straws by the end of 2020, according to BBC
Vancouver, Canada, November 28, 2019: Vancouver was one of the first major Canadian cities to enact a wide-reaching ban on the use of plastic straws and bags. It was imposed from April 2020.
United States, 2019: Seattle, Los Angeles, Miami, and New York City had proposed or enacted plastic straw bans and restrictions.
Tanzania, July 2019: Tanzania banned single-use plastics.
Taiwan, July 2019: Taiwan initiated its first stage ban on single-use plastic straws, as per Taiwan News.
Queensland, Australia, July 2018: A few Australian states including Queensland banned the use of single-use plastics which further added plastic straws, according to
[[nid:711941]]