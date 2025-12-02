Trump rejected Maduro requests on call, options narrow for Venezuela leader, sources say

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro is running out of options to step down and leave his country under US-guaranteed safe passage, following a short call with US President Donald Trump last month where Trump refused a series of requests from the Venezuelan leader, according to four sources briefed on the call.

The call, on Nov 21, came after months of increasing US pressure on Venezuela, including strikes against alleged drug-smuggling boats in the Caribbean, repeated threats by Trump to extend military operations to land and the designation of Cartel de los Soles, a group the Trump administration says includes Maduro, as a foreign terrorist organisation.

Maduro and his government have always denied all criminal accusations and say the US is seeking regime change to take control of Venezuela's vast natural resources, including oil.

Maduro told Trump during the call he was willing to leave Venezuela provided he and his family members had full legal amnesty, including the removal of all US sanctions and the end of a flagship case he faces before the International Criminal Court, three of the sources said.

He also requested removal of sanctions for over 100 Venezuelan government officials, many accused by the US of human rights abuses, drug trafficking or corruption, according to the three people.

Maduro asked that Vice President Delcy Rodriguez run an interim government ahead of new elections, according to two of the sources.

Trump rejected most of his requests on the call, which lasted less than 15 minutes, but told Maduro he had a week to leave Venezuela for the destination of his choice alongside his family members.

That safe passage expired on Friday, prompting Trump to declare on Saturday that Venezuela's airspace was closed, two of the sources said.

The Miami Herald previously reported several details of the call. The Friday deadline had not been previously disclosed.

Trump on Sunday confirmed he had spoken with Maduro, without providing details. The White House declined to elaborate further, and Venezuela's information ministry, which handles all press inquiries for the government, did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

The Trump administration has said it does not recognise Maduro, in power since 2013, as Venezuela's legitimate president. He claimed a re-election victory last year in a national ballot that the US and other Western governments dismissed as a sham and which independent observers said the opposition won overwhelmingly.

Speaking to marchers, Maduro on Monday swore "absolute loyalty" to the Venezuelan people.

It is unclear if Maduro can still make a fresh proposal involving safe passage. Trump held talks on Monday with top advisers to discuss the pressure campaign on Venezuela, among other topics, a senior US official said.

A Washington-based source briefed on the Trump administration's internal discussions did not rule out the possibility of a negotiated exit for Maduro, but stressed that significant disagreements remained and important details were still unresolved.

The US has raised a reward for information leading to Maduro's arrest to US$50 million (S$64.8 million) and has US$25 million rewards out for other top government officials, including Interior Minister Diosdado Cabello, who have been indicted in the US for alleged drug trafficking, among other crimes. All have denied the accusations.

Maduro's administration has requested another call with Trump, according to the three sources.

