Trump says alignment with BRICS' 'anti-American policies' to invite additional 10% tariffs

US President Donald Trump on Sunday (July 6) said that countries aligning themselves with the "Anti-American policies" of BRICS, will be charged an additional 10 per cent tariff.

"Any Country aligning themselves with the Anti-American policies of BRICS, will be charged an ADDITIONAL 10 per cent Tariff. There will be no exceptions to this policy. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

Trump did not clarify or expand on the "Anti-American policies" reference in his post.

The original BRICS group gathered leaders from Brazil, Russia, India and China at its first summit in 2009. The bloc later added South Africa and last year included Egypt, Ethiopia, Indonesia, Iran, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates and Indonesia as members.

